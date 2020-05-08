Nalgonda: Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil appeals AP police to allow migrant workers

Vadapally (Nalgonda): District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath appealed Andhra Pradesh State police to allow migrant workers of other States, who were stuck at Telangana border, to pass through their State to reach their native places.

On Friday, they examined the situation at AP-TS border village Vadapally of Damaracherla mandal in the district. The SP met the AP police officials and explained the plight of migrant workers of AP and other States, who are waiting for permission to enter into AP in order to reach their destination and urged them to consider the issue on humanitarian grounds.

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil informed that the medical staff deputed at Vadapally border have been conducting tests and stamping the health status of the people, who are entering the State with official permission. The information of the entrants has been passing to the officials of respective districts for future course of action.

He told the police to keep a special attention on those, who regularly pass the border. Drinking water and sweet lime were being provided to all the staff deputed at the State borders, he added DMHO Dr Kondal Rao, RDO Rohith Singh, DSP Venkateshwar Rao, CI Suresh Babu and others accompanied the officials.