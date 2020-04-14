Nalgonda: Cops follow unique way to create awareness on coronavirus

Nalgonda: Along with implementing lockdown guidelines strictly, the town police also creating awareness among the people on the importance of home quarantine with the help of local artistes.

On Tuesday, Nalgonda rural police in association with local artist Saidulu and his three team members created awareness among the people on the ill effects of coronavirus and the importance of staying home. The artistes donned the attires of God Yama and his assistants Chitragupta and kinkaras and visited various areas in the town. They questioned motorists and other people moving on the road as to why they come out of their houses and warned to take action if they roam unnecessarily. They explained the need of staying home during the lockdown period.

Nalgonda One Town CI Nigidala Suresh filed a case on the owner of Vinayaka Super Bazar on the charges of selling essential commodities at higher prices than the MRP and seized the shop as per law.