Nalgonda: Cops, highway authorities told to take steps to avert accidents

Nalgonda: District In-charge Collector Chandra Shekar instructed the officials to work collectively to bring down the number of accidents taking place in the district.



On Tuesday, he participated in a meeting held with the police, officials of Roads and Buildings, national highways, Road Transport Authority, GMR Foundation and CUBE organisation representatives at district collectorate.

"It is the duty of every department to save the lives of people and reduce the number of accidents as much as possible," he said, adding that officials must strictly impose penalties on traffic rule violators besides arranging barricades at blackspots to reduce the accidents occurring due to over speed.

District SP Ranganath informed that district police were taking all measures but the GMR representatives were not taking any measures on National Highway 65 and completely ignoring the people's safety.

He suggested GMR representatives to follow the instructions of the police department to reduce accidents on NH-65, lest the department will shut down the toll gate in the interest of people's safety, he warned.

Stating that using available recourses the police department was successfully taking all safety measures on R&B roads in the district, the In-charge Collector informed that by taking similar measures, accidents on National Highway 65 could be reduced considerably.

Additional Superintendent of Police Narmadha, National Highways Authority official Kiran, GMR and CUBE organisations representatives Sridhar Reddy, Krishna Reddy and Bhushan, Deputy Superintendents of Police Venakteshwar Reddy, Anand Reddy and Venkateshwar Rao, Circle Inspectors, R&B officials attended the meeting.