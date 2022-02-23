Nalgonda: Dist Admin sweating it out to sell open plots of Sri Valli township

Nalgonda: The district administration is sweating it out for the sale of Rajiv Swagruha open plots located on Narketpally–Addanki State highway in Yellareddyguda gram panchayats of Narketpally mandal under Neelagiri Urban Development Authority ( NUDA ) limits.

As per the government directions, the District administration swung into action for the sale of the 240 plots of Sri Valli Township through physical auction. The size of the plots vary from 150 square yards to 267 square yards.

The district administration decided the upset price of the land as Rs10,000 per square yard and EMD was decided at Rs 10,000 for all the plots for fresh applications.

According to official sources, Old Rajiv Swagruha applicants who have paid registration fee of Rs 3,500 or Rs 5,000 can participate in auction on producing their old original e-Seva receipt, so also, old Rajiv Swagruha applicants who have been taken back their registration fee may also participate by bringing a DD for Rs 3,500 or Rs 5,000.

Officials informed that the government will provide all infra including roads, water, power, parks and other required amenities in the township and added that plots are clearly more securable in all aspects and cater the needs of both commercial as well as domestic.

Auction of plots is going to be carried out on March 14, 15, 16 and 17. In view of this, a free bid meeting was already conducted on February 18 at Udayaditya Bhavan, district Collectorate, but only a few members attended the meeting and expressed their opinions on the land cost.

With poor turnout at the meeting hopes dashed for the pre-bid meeting. However, the officials concerned intensified the promotion of sale of plots and pre-bid meetings to get good response and good revenue from the sale of plots. The promotion included pamphlets, slides in theater shows, scrolling in the local channels and installing of hoardings in all seven municipalities in the district by citing the features and future of the township.

Officials decided to conduct two free bid meetings on February 25 and March 7 to the people interested to participate in the auction of the plots.

Officials arranged a tour for interested persons to visit Sri Valli township of Yellareddyguda which is 6 kms from Nalgonda IT hub and 8 kms from Kamineni medical college and hospital of Narketpally.

Officials confirmed that full infrastructure in the township will be arranged by the end of December this year.

Officials informed that the auction would be carried out through physical auction scheduled on March 14, 15, 16 and 17. The officials informed that for more details of plots and township can visit the websites–www.auctions.hmda.gov.in or district website- nalgonda.telangana.gov.in or swagruha.telangana.gov.in or tsiic.gov.in.

Interested persons can contact Syed Shafiuddin – mobile number: 9154339209 of Rajiv Swagruha office or can dial to help line number 18004251442 established at district Collectorate for details and visit of Sri Valli township.

Rafee, one of the participants in pre-bid powerpoint presentation meeting, speaking to Hans India stated that price of the land is costly compared to other private townships located near the Sri Valli township and opined that if the upset price of the square yard kept between Rs 6,000 and 7,000 all plots of Sri Valli township will be sold out as hot cakes.