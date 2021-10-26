Nalgonda: Farmers exhorted to shun paddy

Nalgonda: District CollectorPrashanth Jeevan Patil has appealed to farmers not to cultivate paddy in the coming Yasangi (second crop).On Monday, he held a meeting with the officials of agriculture and horticulture departments to discuss the cultivation of alternatives crops during the Yasangi season.

The Collector informed that Food Corporation of India (FCI) was not going to purchase paddy in Yasangi and the farmers would face hardships should they go paddy again.He asked them to opt for groundnut, pulses, sesame and cowpeas as alternative crops that provide better income.

Farmers can also take help and advice of agriculture officials to cultivate traditional castor and mustard. Oil palm would also fetch good price, he said and advised them to the horticulture department. The government was also encouraging oil palm plantations. The officials were set a target of oil palm coverage in 700 acres in the district. Farmers can directly contact District Horticulture Officer Sangeetha Laxmi on cell phone (7997725341) to clarify their doubts on the oil palm.Officials of agriculture and horticulture would meet in the next three days to discuss and come up with a special plan for the cultivation of alternative crops instead of paddy.

The Collector said he would also hold a meeting with private seed dealers and the officials concerned on October 29. District Agriculture Officer GSridhar Reddy, District Horticulture Officer Sangeetha Lakshmi, Deputy Director of Agriculture Mohan Reddy, Krishi Vigyan Kendra scientist Sankaraiah and others participated in the meeting.