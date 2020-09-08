Nalgonda: Farmers stage vanta varpu

Nalgonda: Opposing the State government's move to acquire lands assigned to them for setting up an industrial park at survey number 418 in Veliminedu village of Chityal mandal in the district, victims along with their families staged a protest 'Vanta Varpu' before RDO office in Nalgonda on Monday.

As many as 62 farmers of assigned lands took part in the protest demonstration and displayed placards of rollback of government's decision and justice to them. A delegation of farmers submitted a memorandum of their concerns and demands to RDO Jagdishwar and urged him to bring their grief to the notice of the government.

Speaking to the media, victim farmers said that the government had assigned 64 acres to 62 families in survey number 418 in Veliminedu about 50 years ago.

Survey number 418 has 123 acres of government land. Stating that all the assigned landowners got notices from the officials that the lands will be acquired to set up industrial park, they lamented that they will lose their livelihood as they have been cultivating the lands for the past five decades.

They urged the government to exempt them by acquiring the private lands located adjacent to survey number 418 for setting up industrial park in their village.