Nalgonda: Gear up to fight against TRS govt, people urged

Nalgonda: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has criticised that CM KCR is ruling like a dictator.

After paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary here on Thursday, the MLA called upon the people to gear up for a self-respect agitation to save democracy in the state. He called for a strong lesson to the TRS in elections in order to restore self-respect to the people and their representatives.

The MLA strongly came down on the TRS party for not following due protocol after coming to power in 2014. He said the people were vexed with the corrupt rule of KCR and that the Kalvakuntla graph was rapidly on the descent. The paddy procurement dharna held by CM KCR was a political drama and several farmers were forced to sell their paddy at lower than MSP due to delay in procurement.

Rajagopal Reddy also alleged huge corruption in programmes such as Mission Bhagiratha and irrigation projects. Not a single new acre came under irrigation facility in the past 8 years, but the KCR government was pushing the state into a debt-trap, he added.