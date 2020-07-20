Nalgonda: Human Rights Commission to take corona positive patient's death as suo motu

Nalgonda:Human Rights Commission expressed concern over the death of a corona-affected person due to lack of health attention and oxygen cylinders at the District Government Hospital in Nalgonda and reportedly has taken the case as Suo Motu.

Going into details, 40-year-old Yadaiah of Salkanur village of Vemulapally mandal was brought to the Nalgonda District Government Hospital, who was suffering with corona symptoms. His mother got him admitted in the hospital. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the hospital, but his mother alleged that her son would have survived if only doctors and ventilators were available during his admission and treatment time.

HRC members, after coming to know the matter, took the incident as Suo Moto and reportedly served notices to the hospital superintendent and District Collector. After receiving an explanation from hospital Superintendent Dr Narsimha over the death of the corona-affected person Yadaiah at the district government hospital on Saturday, District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil released a press statement on Sunday, explaining that the incident was unfortunate. He further stated that the deceased Yadaiah was suffering with severe breathing problems along with severe cough and fever and also had Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). 'He had admitted in the hospital on July 17 and died while undergoing treatment at Covid-19 ICU ward on July 18.'

The Collector said that the duty doctors and staff put in all their efforts to save Yadaiah but couldn't save him. Covid-19 ICU ward with 15 beds, ventilators and central oxygen; and an isolation ward with 30 beds with all facilities were set up at the district government hospital on March 21, he added.

The Collector asserted that they have been rendering services to the patients with the available doctors, paramedical staff and fourth-class employees besides serving hygienic food to the persons at isolation ward. He added that so far as many as 250 persons availed medical

services through isolation ward and added that only three persons died with corona positive.

Patil further informed that so far 40 corona patients were treated and discharged successfully from the district government hospital. Collector Patil informed to the media that he did not get any notice from

the HRC till now and a departmental probe was initiated on the incident to know the facts.