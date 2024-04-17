Nalgonda: Komatireddy vows to assist students

Nalgonda: The Minister for R&B Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has assured every student that he will stand by them and support whomever wants to study.

On Tuesday, he visited the EAMCET coaching centre at the Komatireddy Prateek Memorial Government Boys Junior College in Nalgonda during which he interacted with the students.

The minister, who is also Chairman of the Komatireddy Prateek Foundation, informed the students that proposals have been prepared for the establishment of a Skill Development Center in the district and the work will start immediately after the end of the Election Code.

He stated that through the Komatireddy Prateek Foundation, coaching was being provided free of cost to students who completed Intermediate at government and private colleges. The Minister explained that free hostel, food, accommodation, and study material were also being provided. Moreover, daily, weekly, and grand tests were being conducted to prepare the students for EAMCET.