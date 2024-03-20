Live
- Tirupati: Capacity building programme of NML begins
- Nellore: Open new accounts as per EC guidelines, candidates told
- Strictly adhere to MCC: Tirupati SP
- YSR dist police conduct flag marches in vulnerable villages
- Sufficient water available till June end: CM Siddaramaiah
- Nandikotkur YSRCP MLA Arthur joins Congress
- World Oral Health Day 2024: Date, History, Theme, and Significance
- Five-day Srivari Teppotsavam to begin at Tirumala today
- Bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance, Disaster Relief commences
- Malayalam superstar Mohanlal offers prayers at Tirumala
Just In
Nalgonda: Mallu Swarajyam remembered
The Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Burra Srinivas Reddy praised Late Mallu Swarajya, a CPM central committee member and former Tungathurthi MLA, as an emblem of women’s struggle globally against landlords
Nalgonda: The Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Burra Srinivas Reddy praised Late Mallu Swarajya, a CPM central committee member and former Tungathurthi MLA, as an emblem of women’s struggle globally against landlords. The remarks came during the second-anniversary programme held here on Tuesday honouring Swarajyam.
The event was organised by Satyavathi Multi Specialty Hospital and MVN Vigyan Kendra on Devarakonda Road in Nalgonda.
Reddy, serving as the chief guest, paid floral tributes to Swarajyam’s portrait.
He commended Dr Mallu Arun Kumar Reddy and Dr Ram Mohan’s team for conducting a free knee replacement surgery worth Rs 2 lakhs for a needy woman from Chinnakonduru, Choutuppal mandal, Yadadri-Bhongir district.
The event saw the participation of MVN Vigyan Kendram representatives and other dignitaries.