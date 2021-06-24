Nalgonda: Minister Jagadish Reddy inaugurates Rythu Vedika building

Tripuraram (Nalgonda): Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao aspires to make farmers rich and self-sufficient. For the first time in the world, Telangana government is constructing Rythu Vedika buildings, which act as platforms to the farmers to update their knowledge in agriculture.

On Wednesday, along with local MLA Nomula Bhagat Kumar, Minister Jagadish Reddy inaugurated newly constructed Rythu Vedika buildings in Peddadevulapalli, Indla Kotayyagudem and Mupparam villages under Tripuraram and Nidamanur mandals in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. He laid foundation for check dams at Hazrigudem and Anumala mandal in the constituency.

The Minister interacted with farmers at a meeting in Mupparam village of Nidamanur mandal and explained about the significance of Rythu Vedika buildings. Exemplifying the success story of role model farmer Narayana, he called upon the farmers to end stereotyped agriculture and advised them to focus on alternative crops, innovative farming methods and organic fertilizers.

Additional Collector Rahul Sharma, Agriculture Officer Sridhar Reddy, ZP Vice-Chairman Irigi Paddulu, Rythu Samanvaya Samithi district convener Ramachandra Nayak, mandal convener Ankathi Venkataramana, MPP Jayamma, senior TRS leaders MC Kotireddy, KV Rama Rao and others participated in the programme.