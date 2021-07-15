Nalgonda: MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy embarks on padayatra to Pragathi Bhavan

Nalgonda: MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy has demanded that the State government address the issues of the education sector immediately in Nalgonda on Wednesday.

The MLC started his four days Padayatra to Hyderabad to put pressure on both State and Central Governments over the issues faced by teachers. Leaders of various parties, teacher unions and people's associations expressed their solidarity to MLC Padayatra from Nalgonda to Hyderabad

Speaking on this occasion, he said that both teachers and students of government schools and colleges in the State are facing lot of problems due to lack of proper infrastructure. Immediate action should be taken to fill the vacant teacher posts in government institutes, he added. He said his Padayatra ends at Pragthi Bhavan and will submit a memorandum of demands of teachers and steps to be taken to strengthen Government institutes to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on July 17.

Former MLA, CPM leader Julakanti Ranga Reddy, UTF State president K Jangaiah, General Secretary Ravi, CPI district secretry Nellikanti Satyamtruth, TDP leader LV Yadav, CITU Leader Tummala Veera Reddy and leaders of various teachers unions were present.