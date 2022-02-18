Nalgonda: MP Komatireddy extends financial aid to poor MBBS student

Nalgonda: Stating that poverty should not be an obstacle to education, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy extended a financial aid of Rs 75,000 to an MBBS student Padma Shri, belonging a poor family.

Along with parents, Padma Shri sells flowers at roadside at VT Colony in the town. She got the MBBS seat in Kamineni Medical College of Narketpally in the district. She belongs to a Dalit community and her mother is a native of Marriguda under Nalgonda municipal limits.

Speaking on this occasion, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated that poverty should not be an obstacle and advised youth to study hard to achieve the goals.

The MP assured his full support to Padma Shri till she finishes MBBS and PG.

Padma Shri thanked MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy over his noble gesture and also thanked party town president Gummala Mohan Reddy who took her matter to the notice of MP Komatireddy to get the help from him.

She said, she will fulfill the dreams of her parents and MP Komatireddy and will render service to the poor after settling in her doctor profession.

Adding further, Komati advised shopkeepers not to be afraid of the construction of National Highway 565 which passes through the Nalgonda town.

Local TRS leaders are harassing shop owners in the name of expansion of roads. He assured shopkeepers that he would meet CM KCR and Minister KTR to address the issue. He expressed his concern over the cheap politics of TRS leaders. The NUDA Plan contains proposals that will cause trouble to the public, he said.

He expressed his concern over laying of the foundation stone for vegetarian and non-vegetarian market near the Shiva Temple where Arya Vysya community is residing.

Stating that not a single 2 BHK allotted to poor in Nalgonda, he demanded the State government to allot 2 BHK houses to all eligible poor that were constructed in Siddipet and Siricilla constituencies.

He advised the government that the problems of the people should be taken into account during the development of any place.