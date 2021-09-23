Nalgonda: Nutritious food key to health of pregnant women, new mothers

Nalgonda: District Collector Pamela Satpathy directed the women and child welfare officers to provide nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.

On Wednesday, the District Collector participated in the Nutrition Day celebrations held at Anganwadi centre in Bahupet village of Yadagirigutta mandal. Speaking on the occasion, she directed the officials concerned to provide nutritious food to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children as per the menu at Anganwadi centres.

"Men in the family must take care of women and their health," she said. Later, she enquired about the weight and health condition of kids at the Anganwadi centre. She suggested pregnant women to take good food to avoid low birth weight of babies, which could lead to complications.

As part of celebrations, baby shower for women and Annaprasana and Aksharabhyasam for children were conducted. Mini food festival was also organised at the Anganwadi centre to mark the Nutrition Day celebrations.

District Welfare Officer Krishnaveni, MPP Chira Srisailam, CDPO Chandrakala, Sarpanch K Padma, medical officer Vamsi Krishna, supervisors Jangamma, Anganwadi teachers, pregnant women of the village and others participated in the programme.