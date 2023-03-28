Nalgonda on the cusp of becoming next IT hub

Nalgonda: Good news for the youth of the district as the structural brickwork of the proposed IT Hub building has been completed, and the entire facility is expected to be completed by July.



Once the IT Hub building with all facilities is completed, it will not only offer jobs and employment to local youth but also supports an indirect employment to people of other sectors, leading to the healthy and impressive growth of Nalgonda Town. Nalgonda IT Hub could be considered as one of the eminent places in the state.

As part of the mission to encourage IT companies in tier-2 cities and towns, the state government had earlier given its nod for the construction of an IT Hub in Nalgonda.

The State government's move had come following MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy's request for setting up an IT hub in Nalgonda. It was approved by the Minister for Information Technology, K T Rama Rao.

Early on, Bhupal Reddy, along with the District Collector and other officials held a zoom meeting with the heads of several IT companies from the USA, Australia, and the United Kingdom two years ago.

The prospective NRI investors had promised to invest in the IT Hub in Nalgonda.

The IT Minister had announced an IT Hub in Nalgonda and allocated Rs 74 crore for the buildings. The proposed IT Hub is expected to create employment for 1,000 directly and 1,500 indirectly. Furthermore, a TASK Center will be set up in the IT hub for imparting training to the youth.