Nalgonda Railway Police seized 5.2 kgs of Silver from a person in Miryalaguda Railway station

Miryalaguda ( Nalgonda ): Railway police while on rounds noticed a person along with hand bag in suspicious manner on Plot form-1 towards Nalgonda end of Miryalaguda Railway station. On enquiry , he revealed that his name as Thiyyagora Gopi( 26) running Medical shop, at Narasaraopet in Guntur district of AP .he stated that he brought silver items in his bag for selling purpose at Miryalaguda town area and he failed to sell the items due to heavy cost of silver price. Further, he stated that he came to Miryalaguda Railway station in order to go to his native place i.e. Narasaraopet by any train and he failed to produce authorized documents.

Railway CI Srinivas , SI Salakamma along with staff venkanna , shiva Kumar seized the silver items from the victim under the cover of the panchanama. The silver weighs 5.210 Kgs of value of Rs.3,00,000/- (Approx) and the same silver items kept in safe custody till further disposal and further details will follow, Si Salakamma stated