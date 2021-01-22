Nalgonda road mishap: Govt. announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

Minister Jagdish Reddy on Friday visited the families of victims of the road accident in Nalgonda at Devarakonda government hospital. He said that the government has promised to pay Rs 3 lakh for the families of deceased and double bedroom houses apart from providing education to their children at gurukul schools.

He also said that the government will provide all help to the injured persons in the road accident.

Earlier in the day, the families of the victims staged a protest at the Devarakonda hospital seeking help from the government. The protest intensified when the BJP leaders expressed support in favour of the victims and intervened the vehicle shifting the bodies.

The road accident at Angadipet stage of PA Pally Mandal in Nalgonda district claimed nine lives and injured 11 persons. The accident occurred when the auto-rickshaw in which the victims were travelling in collided with a container truck.