Nalgonda: Suspecting wife's fidelity, man kills two children and hangs self later

Highlights

Suspecting his wife's fidelity, a man killed his two children and later committed suicide here at Damacharla of Nalgonda district on Friday.

Suspecting his wife's fidelity, a man killed his two children and later committed suicide here at Damacharla of Nalgonda district on Friday.

Going into details, Kishan Naik (35), a native of Munavath Thanda was married to Bhoo Lakshmi and has two children -- Harshavardhan (8) and Akhil (6). Kishan was earning his living while working as an auto-rickshaw driver.

He suspected his wife of having relationship with another man which ensued to the quarrel between the two.

On Thursday night, Kishan took his two children in his auto-rickshaw. He gave the children poison and later committed suicide.

The police registered a case and shifted the bodies to Miryalaguda area hospital for autopsy. An investigation is underway.

