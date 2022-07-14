Nalgonda: Take measures to prevent electrocutions, officials told

Nalgonda: In the wake of a tragic accident in which the entire family was killed due to electrocution in Kamareddy on Tuesday, Minister Jagadish Reddy on Wednesdayu advised officials to identify old walls and dilapidated buildings and take necessary steps to avoid any sort of loss of life due to electrocution in districts.

He conducted a review meeting on continuous rains impact in the districts, with the officials and people's representatives at Collectorates of both Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhongir districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jagadish Reddy stated the department of Electricity must create awareness among the people on handling electrical appliances and precautions to be taken with regard to electricity transmission in the rainy season.

Above all, measures should be taken to ensure that diseases do not spread with the recent rains, he advised officials.

Additional staff should be hired and measures should be taken to prevent diseases, if necessary, he stressed.