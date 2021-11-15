Nalgonda: Tension mounts in Arjala Bavi ahead of Bandi Sanjay's visit to IKP centre

Tension mounted at Arjala Bavi when the TRS workers staged a protest against Bandi Sanjay's visit to the paddy procurement centre here on Monday. They demanded that Sanjay should obtain orders from the Centre assuring for paddy purchase during Yasangi (Rabi) crop.

Ahead of the Bandi Sanjay's visit, Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy reached IKP centre along with the party leaders and asked farmers to confront Sanjay about the central government's decision not to procure paddy for Yasangi crop season. The MLA said that BJP leaders has no right to visit paddy procurement centre.



Meanwhile, a argument broke out between the TRS activists and local BJP leaders after the latter arrived at the centre to welcome the BJP state president. However, the police swung into action and are trying to pacify the activists.