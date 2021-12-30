Nalgonda to get Siddipet-like look

Nalgonda: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has drawn a two-in-one strategy. One to assess the measures required to develop the historical town of Nalgonda on the lines of Siddipet and two to gauge the mood of people towards TRS and the welfare schemes it had launched.

The Chief Minister, who held a review meeting in Nalgonda on Wednesday, directed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and V Prashanth Reddy to take up Padayatra in the municipality and study the civic amenities and other developmental activities. The meeting was attended by Minister from Nalgonda G Jagadish Reddy, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and others.

In another major decision, KCR has decided to transfer Siddipet Municipal Commissioner Ramanachary to Nalgonda. It would be his responsibility to implement the action plan to be prepared by KTR and Prashanth Reddy after their padayatra.

The focus would be on developing the streetlight system, new electric sub-stations, integrated markets, urban dawakhanas and development of the road network inside the town. KCR also stressed on the beautification of Uday Samudram water body by constructing a tank bund and other recreation facilities in and around Nalgonda. The officials have been asked to acquire land under land pooling.



He told the officials to develop new colonies, improve footpaths on busy roads and improve the underground drainage system on war-footing. The establishment of graveyards for all communities, drinking water supply under Mission Bhagiratha and the status of double bed room houses for the poor were discussed at the meeting.

The long-pending demand to allot housesites to the irrigation officials residing near Nagarjuna Sagar project would also be addressed soon. He wanted the distribution of house site pattas to all eligible be taken up. There should be no delay as it happened in Nizamabad and Adilabad districts, KCR told the officials. The CM also visited Clock Tower and examined the proposed location for constructing a big town hall in Nalgonda.