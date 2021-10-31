Nalgonda: Tributes paid to Indira Gandhi

Nalgonda: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday said that the credit for taking the country on the path of development goes to the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On the occasion of death anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi, he paid tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Indira Gandhi implemented many schemes for the welfare of the poor during her regime. People are expecting Indira type rule in the country, he added.

He questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on ignoring his adoption promise of Nalgonda constituency during the assembly elections. Nalgonda had been developed considerably during the tenure of the Congress government, he said and pointed out the failure of local MLA in developing Nalgonda

The MP said that he brought central funds for the development of Bhongir Parliament constituency.