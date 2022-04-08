Nalgonda: TRS, farmers on 'black' protest against Centre

Nalgonda: TRS ranks along with farmers across the district took part in protest against the Central government's anti-farmer attitude towards the purchase of paddy during the Yasangi season.

Concerns were raised at parts of the district as per the call of party working president KTR. Farmers and party workers expressed their anger by holding local rallies with black flags and hoisting black flags on houses in urban and rural areas of Erstwhile Nalgonda district. Few farmers expressed their anger by burning effigies of PM Modi. Farmers participated voluntarily in protest programmes. With this, black flags in large scale were hoisted in many villages against the BJP-led Central government. As a part of the protest, MLA Kancharla Bhopal Reddy hoisted black flag at his residence in Nalgonda

Former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy hoisted black flag at his residence in Munugodu constituency. Farmers and TRS leaders demanded Central government to buy every grain of paddy that was cultivated in Telangana. TRS protest was success with solidarity and support of all walks of the society.