Nalgonda: TRS leaders fire salvo at Jana Reddy, question his credibility

Halia (Nalgonda): MLA and Haliya Municipality in-charge Korukanti Chander questioned Congress senior leader Jana Reddy whether he campaigned the way he is doing now, for his previous elections also.

At a joint press meet with other MLAs and TRS leaders at Haliya of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency on Sunday, K Chander challenged Jana Reddy that the TRS will not campaign if he (Jana Reddy) was sure of getting votes of the beneficiaries of various schemes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He informed that about 1.50 lakh people are benefiting from the welfare schemes of the State government in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. He questioned Jana Reddy as to why he is contesting in the by-election, when people of this constituency had rejected him in 2018 elections. Jana Reddy was afraid of getting defeated after he got information of the TRS victory in his own survey reports, hence organised 'Jana Garjana Sabha, he stated. MLA Chander said that the TRS became strong in Jana Reddy's native place Anumula.

Government Chief Whip and Peddavoora mandal in-charge Balka Suman described the Jana Garjana Sabha as 'Jana Reddy Prasing Sabha'. He mocked that Jana Reddy in his speech couldn't explain what he would do if he was voted again. Suman questioned Jana Reddy to explain why he failed to stop fluoride issue in the erstwhile Nalgonda district and why lands in Nalgonda were dried up till the TRS came to power in the State.

'Why Jana Reddy failed to address the issue of Nelikal lift irrigation when Congress was in power at both State and Centre and when he was a Minister for a long period.' Suman criticised that the roads laid by Jana Reddy only helped his followers to get kickbacks from contractors.

Suman also questioned why the Congress government during its tenure from 2004 to 2014 couldn't modify Thandas as gram panchayats. Stating that Jana Reddy was unable to see the welfare schemes implemented by the TRS government, Suman described Congress as an outdated party. MLA Koneru Konappa, party State general secretary Takkelapally Ravinder Rao and others participated in the press meet.