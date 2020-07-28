Nalgonda: Villagers impose 500 fine for not wearing mask

Nalgonda: Sarpanch Rupani Jayamma and village elders in Ramulabanda village of Nalgonda mandal decided to strictly impose a fine of Rs 500 on those, who doesn't wear mask.



The decision was taken after one of the villagers died with corona in Hyderabad recently and his funeral was conducted in Hyderabad. Even his family members were not allowed to see the body. Hence, the villagers made a public announcement with drums beating in the village. The sarpanch appealed the villagers to follow Covid-19 norms of the government to protect themselves and family members from coronavirus.

People's representatives distributed masks to everyone in the village recently.