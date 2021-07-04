Nalgonda Villagers told to plan works themselves

Nalgonda : It is the duty of villagers to prepare an agenda of development activities to be carried out for proper use of funds coming from the government, Ministers Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy and Errabelli Dayakar Rao stated.

The Ministers on Saturday, took part in the Palle Pragathi Programme held at Juvvigudem of Narketpally mandal in the district.

Speaking on the occasion Minister for Panchyath Raj and Rural development Errabelli Dayakar Rao stated, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been implementing welfare and development programmes in Telangana in a way that no other leader in the country has ever done.

The Bhagiratha scheme had addressed drinking water issues permanently. He also added that CM KCR has kept his promise and has driven away fluoride from the State, particularly Erstwhile Nalgonda district. Aasara pensions have brought radical change in the society the Minister added.

CM KCR, keeping his poll promise has provided financial aid to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, even in a crucial Corona pandemic time. Funerals are being carried out in the villages without any hurdles after construction of crematoriums (Vaikuntha Dammam).

Erraballi advised people to plant six saplings in each house to improve the green coverage in the State. Minister Jagadish Reddy during his address stated that the main objective of the Palle Pragathi programme is to increase people's participation for the development of the State. CM KCR has started this programme with great foresight he said, advising the villagers to keep their village clean just like their houses.

The Ministers inaugurated VaikuntaDammam (Crematorium), Palle Prakruthi Vanam and distributed health cards to villagers after inauguration of health center in the village.

Meanwhile, along with local MLA Ravindra Naik, Minister Jagadish Reddy took part in Palle Pragathi Programme held in Devarakonda constituency and handed over the 2 BHK houses to beneficiaries at Chandampeta mandal headquarters.