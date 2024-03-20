  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nalgonda: Voter education pgm held

District Collector Dasari Hari Chandana addressing women groups in Nalgonda on Tuesday
x

District Collector Dasari Hari Chandana addressing women groups in Nalgonda on Tuesday

Highlights

District Collector and District Election Officer Dasari Harichandana has urged every woman who has the right to vote to utilise her right.

Nalgonda: District Collector and District Election Officer Dasari Harichandana has urged every woman who has the right to vote to utilise her right. On Tuesday, she attended as chief guest at an awareness programme organised for women groups on ‘Systematic Voter Education’ as part of the parliamentary election SVEEP programmes at Jilla Samakya Bhavan in TTDC.

Highlighting the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for May, Harichandana urged stressed that electing the right leaders who can formulate beneficial policies for society is crucial for ensuring a prosperous future for children.

Noting that Nalgonda district has a higher number of women voters compared to men, Harichandana urged all women to actively participate in the voting process to reflect their influence in the election outcomes. Harichandana also encouraged people to report any instances of voter enticement immediately to the C-Whistle or the 1950 helpline.

The programme saw the participation of DRDO Nagireddy, ZP CEO Prem Karan Reddy, District Women’s Federation President Nagamani, and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X