Nalgonda: Voter education pgm held
Nalgonda: District Collector and District Election Officer Dasari Harichandana has urged every woman who has the right to vote to utilise her right. On Tuesday, she attended as chief guest at an awareness programme organised for women groups on ‘Systematic Voter Education’ as part of the parliamentary election SVEEP programmes at Jilla Samakya Bhavan in TTDC.
Highlighting the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for May, Harichandana urged stressed that electing the right leaders who can formulate beneficial policies for society is crucial for ensuring a prosperous future for children.
Noting that Nalgonda district has a higher number of women voters compared to men, Harichandana urged all women to actively participate in the voting process to reflect their influence in the election outcomes. Harichandana also encouraged people to report any instances of voter enticement immediately to the C-Whistle or the 1950 helpline.
The programme saw the participation of DRDO Nagireddy, ZP CEO Prem Karan Reddy, District Women’s Federation President Nagamani, and others.