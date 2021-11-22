  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nalgonda youth dies in road mishap in US

A youth from Nalgonda district Mandali Shaker (25) died in road accident in United States of America.
x

A youth from Nalgonda district Mandali Shaker (25) died in road accident in United States of America.  (Photo/telanganatoday)

Highlights

A youngster from Nalgonda district in Telangana died in road accident in Ellicott city in Maryland of United States.

A youngster from Nalgonda district in Telangana died in road accident in Ellicott city in Maryland of United States. The victim was identified as Sekhar (25).

Sekhar, a native of Thirthapalli of Gurrampodu in Nalgonda district went to United States for work two years ago. On November 19, Sekhar met with a road accident and was dead on spot.

A pall of gloom descended in Thirthapalli village with the death news of Sekhar whose parents learned about the matter on Sunday. More details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X