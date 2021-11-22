Nalgonda youth dies in road mishap in US
A youngster from Nalgonda district in Telangana died in road accident in Ellicott city in Maryland of United States.
A youngster from Nalgonda district in Telangana died in road accident in Ellicott city in Maryland of United States. The victim was identified as Sekhar (25).
Sekhar, a native of Thirthapalli of Gurrampodu in Nalgonda district went to United States for work two years ago. On November 19, Sekhar met with a road accident and was dead on spot.
A pall of gloom descended in Thirthapalli village with the death news of Sekhar whose parents learned about the matter on Sunday. More details are awaited.
