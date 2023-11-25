Namburi slams KCR for negligence

Sathupalli (Khammam): In a scathing critique, BJP Khammam Parliamentary Convener and Sathupalli Assembly candidate, Namburi Ramalingeshwar Rao, lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for directing unwarranted criticism towards the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of showcasing the developmental achievements of the BRS government.

Addressing the media on Friday, Namburi asserted that the BRS government failed to communicate its accomplishments to the public, leading KCR to focus on targeting the BJP during the ongoing poll campaign. Rao predicted that KCR would soon be relegated to the status of a former chief minister, emphasising the need for highlighting Modi’s achievements over the past nine years.

Criticising the transformation of ‘Dalit Bandhu’ into ‘BRS Bandhu,’Namburi argued that only the leaders and MLAs reaped the benefits of this initiative, leaving the Dalit population marginalised. Participating in various roadshow programmes in Sathupalli, he urged the public to rally behind the establishment of “Ramarajjyam.”

Assuring the resolution of issues faced by Sathupalli residents under the BJP regime, he pledged to address concerns such as the Singareni people’s cast mines issue, double bedroom houses, drainage systems, and the overall development of the constituency as a model for progress.

During his statement he reminded the public that the BJP, under the leadership of Sushma Swaraj, played a pivotal role in supporting the creation of separate Telangana, contrary to the narrative that credits KCR alone. He claimed that the family members of KCR were the primary beneficiaries of BRS’s nine-year rule, while alleging that the Dalit community suffered under KCR’s regime.