Jaiswal is next Lara

New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Test career is just 17 games old but the great Brian Lara feels if there is anyone who can get close to his lofty feats, including the record 400 not out, it is the 22-year-old southpaw from India. Lara's high praise for Jaiswal doesn't come out of the blue. The left two-handers share a special bond, having spent a lot of time over the past year following their "4 am conversation" during the IPL when the West Indian was coaching Sunrisers Hyderabad and the young opener was in the Rajasthan Royals' camp. A lot has changed since IPL 2023 with Jaiswal now becoming an integral part of India's Test and T20 team.

His exploits in the longest format stand out as he averages close to 70 with three hundreds including two double tons in the recent home series against England. What has impressed Lara is Jaiswal's ability to change gears as per the situation of the game. "If I feel my records are threatened, Jaiswal has got a very good chance to do so. He has got capabilities, couple of double hundreds already.

He is that good," Lara told PTI editors at its headquarters in an interaction arranged by Star Sports where he is a commentator and expert for the ongoing IPL. Lara, who recently turned 55, is one of the all-time greats of the game having amassed close to 12, 000 runs in Tests and over 10,000 runs in ODIs. His record of the highest individual total, 400 not out against England in 2004, still stands tall. Lara fondly looked back at his first meeting with Jaiswal when asked about a light moment they shared on the sidelines of the Rajasthan Royals and SRH clash in the ongoing season.

"The only thing I can reveal about that (conversation) is I think he is an outstanding young cricketer. what I like about him is that he is very humble and willing to work. The first time I met him (last year), I immediately found myself attached to him. "After the game (SRH vs Royals), I went to the hotel with a friend of mine from the Caribbean who knew Jos Buttler. It was midnight and Jaiswal found me. I promise you I left the hotel at 4 in the morning. "He just wanted to hear more and more and more. That is one of his amazing traits. His ability to want to learn as much as possible. Our conversations are about trying to make him a better cricketer. I am available for anyone that has my number. I am happy to talk cricket."

The legend from Trinidad reckons that usually records are threatened by batters who score quickly and Jaiswal has that ability along with the hunger to bat long. His 400 not out has not been surpassed in 20 years and Lara hopes he is still around to see the day when his record is broken. "I think now, the pace that these guys are batting at. And you look at the guys over the years who have challenged that 300-mark and plus. It's Chris Gayle. It's Virender Sehwag. It's Sanath Jayasuriya, It's Inzamam-ul-Haq. It's Matthew Hayden.

These are guys who destroy bowling attacks. "...you would not say that for a Rahul Dravid or Steve Smith in the present case. But a player who likes to score quickly, will have an opportunity. You know, Jaiswal, I mean, I was in Australia when David Warner came close and you know, he's an aggressive player. "So I believe yes, I think it will be broken at some point in time. I think it has to be that person's destiny. Everything has to fall into place. And... I look forward to that time. I hope it happens, while I'm still around," he said.