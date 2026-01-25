Nampally Fire accident: Two bodies recovered, rescue operations underway for remaining

The whereabouts of those trapped in a fire at a furniture showroom in Nampally have been established, with firefighters recovering the bodies of two victims on Sunday.

Police said ambulances are being arranged to transport the bodies to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The fire broke out suddenly on Saturday on the ground floor of the four-storey building. Fire crews have been battling the blaze since then with the help of multiple fire engines.

Six people were trapped in the incident, including two children from the watchman’s family who were in the cellar, and four members of another family. While search operations were under way, the bodies of two victims were recovered.

Dense smoke and intense heat continue to hamper rescue efforts. Meanwhile, police have begun excavating the front of the building, creating an access route to reach the cellar and continue the search.