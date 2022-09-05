Narayana College incident: AO succumbs to burn injuiries

Hyderabad: Administrative Officer (AO) Ashok Reddy, who was grievously injured in a student's suicide bid in Narayana College recently, succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday while undergoing treatment. The body was shifted to Osmania hospital for post-mortem.

College principal Sudhakar Reddy and student leader Sandeep, who were also received severe burn injuries, are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police searched CCTV camera footage and collected evidences that Sandeep came to the college with petrol as per a pre-plan. According to the police, Sandeep kept petrol-filled bottle in his pant pocket. He poured petrol over his body to threaten the college management. While doing so, a few petrol drops fell on the lamp on his backside. Flames spread and Sandeep, principal and AO were injured.

Inter student Sai Narayana has to pay Rs 16,000 to Narayana college and the management agreed to waive off Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, college management was changed and insisted the student to pay the entire fee to get his TC. The student discussed the issue with student leader Sandeep.