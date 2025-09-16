Narayana students clinch 3 gold medals at National Grappling Championship 2025

Hyderabad: Narayana Schools proudly announces the exceptional victories of its students at the National Grappling (Wrestling) Championship – 2025, organised by the Wrestling Federation of India. Demonstrating extraordinary skill and determination, two young Narayanites clinched 3 gold medals, bringing national honour and pride to their school community.

Ayush Thakur dominated the U11 category, winning two Gold medals, one in Gi (a grappling style where athletes compete wearing a kimono-like uniform that allows gripping techniques) and another in NO-Gi (a format without the uniform, focused on direct holds and transitions).

While Vaishnavi Thakur excelled in the U15 category, securing Gold in the Gi event. These achievements reflect not only the perseverance of the students but also Narayana Schools’unwavering support in helping them pursue their ambitions. To ensure their academics remained on track, the school arranged extra classes and provided mentorship, showcasing its commitment to nurturing talent across academics, sports, and co-curricular arenas.

Speaking on the remarkable achievements, Sharani Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, said: “Vaishnavi and Ayush’s victories remind us that when determination meets the right guidance and opportunities, young talent can rise to any challenge.”