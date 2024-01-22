Narayanamma college telecasts Sri Rama Prana Pratishta Utsava in Ayodhya

A special program was organized at G. Narayanamma Women's Engineering College on the occasion of Sri Rama Prana Pratishta Utsava in Ayodhya. In the morning the management, staff and students of the college watched the live telecast of the program at the Ayodhya Ram Temple and sang Hanuman Chalisa along with Omkara Naam.

In the afternoon, Union Tourism Minister Mr. Kishan Reddy was the chief guest and today will be an unforgettable day in the history of India.

He said it was a day. He said that the construction of Ram Mandir was done in a manner that made the nation proud. The whole campus of the college resounded with the name of Rama.

On this occasion, Mrs. Srividya Reddy, Vice-Chairperson of the College, recalled that the construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple was the dream of her grandfather late Sri G. Pulla Reddy. Principal Dr. Ramesh Reddy, teaching and non-teaching staff and students participated in the program.