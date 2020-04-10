Narayanpet: Excise police arrest 8 persons for preparing illicit liquor

Narayanpet: The district Excise police conducted extensive raids on various liquor dens across the district and destroyed 800 liters of jaggery mix and seized 50 kg of jaggery and 35 liters of liquor from the culprits on Friday.



According to district in-charge Circle Inspector for Excise and Prohibition department Ramanaiah, they came to know that many people in various Thandas in Narayanpet, Maddur and Kosgi mandals were manufacturing illicit liquor and selling it to the people. The police conducted raids on Ootakunta Thanda of Narayanpet mandal and seized 30 liters of illicit liquor and destroyed 800 liters of jaggery mix. At least six liquor dens were destroyed and eight persons were arrested, he added.

In an another instance, the district Task Force police led by Narayanpet CI Naraihma Reddy, Enforcement CI Prabhakar and Kosgi CI Veera Reddy along with Narayanpet SI Gangadhar conducted extensive raids in a few Thandas in Maddur mandal and seized 10 liters of illicit liquor and a two wheeler from B Raju and booked a case.

The police have also raided another illegal liquor den in Abhangapur and arrested one person with 50 kilograms of jaggery and five liters of liquor.

Overall, the excise police have arrested eight persons and booked cases against them. The police have raided the houses of Meghavat Manemma, Meghavath Chandu Nayak, Islavath Datya Nayak, Meghavath Venkat Nayak, Meghavath Ramulu Nayak and Meghavath Neela bai and booked cases against them for involving in illegal manufacture of illicit liquor and conducting sales against the law during the lock down period.