Narayanpet student appeals for laptop assistance from philanthropists
Hyderabad: A talented student from a financially disadvantaged background in Narayanpet district who secured a seat in the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Karnataka, is seeking assistance from philanthropists to obtain a laptop for his studies.
The student is Utkoor Venkatesh, son of U Suryakanth, who has completed intermediate from Gurukula Pathashala in Gowlidoddi Junior College in Rangareddy district. He secured 2,476 rank in the JEE Advanced 2024.
He had paid his fee through crowd funding from his village, as his father was a watchman in a showroom and could not afford the fee. Now, Venkatesh has requested a laptop, as he cannot afford it with his poor financial condition.
