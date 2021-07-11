Narayanpet to get major textile park

Narayanpet: Stressing that the State government is committed for the all round development of Narayanpet district, KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries, IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, while launching various development projects in Narayanpet on Saturday said that very soon Narayanpet will get the next biggest Textile park on similar lines with Sirisilla.

While reiterating that the welfare and development schemes initiated by the State government during the past 7 years have brought a sea change in various sectors like Agriculture, Infrastructure development and improvement in the livelihood of people both in villages and urban areas, the IT and MAUD Minister sited the instance of record growth of paddy crop in Telangana and attributed this achievement to the welfare schemes like Rythu Bhandu, Rythu Bheema and 24 hours free current to the farming community.

The Minister said even though Narayanpet was the oldest Municipality in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, during the regime of Andhra Governments there was little development observed. However, soon after the TRS government came to power, the State government has charted out a comprehensive action plan for the overall development of the newly carved district in all respects.

He also said that very soon the state government is going to complete a fresh water supply project to Narayanpet with a cost of Rs 29 crore.

The Minister also promised that very soon Narayanpet district will get irrigation waters from Karivena project through the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation scheme. The minister also said that very soon Narayanpet district will get all new government department buildings and CM KCR himself will come to inaugurate the same.

The Minister said that Narayanpet will soon get an advanced government district hospital building with all facilities.

While referring to the water row between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, KTR said that the state government is ready to fight with anyone to get the rightful share of Krishna water for Palamuru region.

KTR appreciated the district administration for setting up the first of its kind 10 bed children's hospital in Narayanpet and promised all support to the overall development of the district and said that Narayanpet will get all new roads, new government buildings and green parks.