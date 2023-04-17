Narayanpet: VJR helps Garlapally villagers to overcome water problems

Narayanpet/Mahabubnagar: Standing on his promise to overcome the drinking water problems of Garlapally village of Makthal mandal in Narayanpet district, Varkatam Jagannath Reddy, founder of VJR Foundation helped dig a bore well for the villagers on Sunday.

Expressing happiness, the villagers profusely thanked Mr. Reddy and termed him as 'Apara Bhageeratha' who had come to the rescue of the villagers to provide drinking water source in the form of a bore well. Earlier the VJR founder performed prayers at the land breaking ceremony to dig the bore well and said that as promised to the villagers he had come here to help overcome the water problems of the village. "I am happy that I have kept the promise made to the people of this village. No matter what difficulty I may face or come across, but I will always speak up and do whatever I can for the larger public good," said Jagannath Reddy, who is also a BRS leader from Makthal constituency.

In fact, earlier, the villagers of Garlapally, who were facing severe water problem ever since the beginning of summer season, approached Jagannath Reddy for his help. After knowing the problems of the village, the VJR founder visited the village and promised to see that a bore well will be dug to overcome the water problem a few days back. As promised to the villagers Mr Reddy dug a bore well with a cost of Rs. 50,000 and resolved their water problems.

Expressing their joy, the villagers thanked Varkatam Jagannath Reddy. Along with the villagers, senior leaders Ashok Satya Reddy, Tayappa Anjaneyu and others participated in the program.