Narender Reddy distributes study material to students

Karimnagar: MLC candidate Alphores Narender Reddy under the aegis of VNR Foundation, distributed Quantitative Aptitude study material useful for all competitive examinations free of charge to the unemployed young men and women who are preparing for the competitive examinations.

The study material was handed over to 600 young men and women at the TNGO Function Hall in Karimnagar on Tuesday. On this occasion, he said that he is contesting as an MLC to become a voice for the unemployed youth and added that he will work for the strengthening of libraries.

During his two-month visit to the libraries, he said that in many places the infrastructure is lacking, in some places the students who come to the district centers to study are facing difficulties in having mid-day meals.

With his own funds, in many places provided meals, chair pads, water coolers, syntech tanks, and in some places additional classrooms are built. He reminded that he had covered some library halls with iron roofs, he said.

Narender Reddy asked every graduate to give his first priority vote and elect him with a huge majority. He said that he would work hard to implement the job calendar put in the manifesto by the Congress government.

He said that he will work to arrange free midday meals in all the libraries on behalf of the government in the coming days. Burra Madhusudan Reddy, Chandu, Satyam and others participated in this programme.