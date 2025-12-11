'Law and order in poor state': SP slams UP govt after Meerut woman harassment

New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government after a shocking incident in Meerut, where four law students allegedly molested a woman and vandalised her car in a crowded market, terming the episode a grim reminder of the deteriorating safety standards in the state.

"Law and order in Uttar Pradesh is in a poor state", and "the rule of law has collapsed", the party said.

The incident, which has triggered public outrage, occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Meerut’s bustling Abu Lane Market. According to police, four LLB students, all in their 20s, from Meerut College were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman, who owns a local eatery, and for violently attacking the car in which she was travelling with her business partner.

Speaking to IANS, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said: "Law and order in Uttar Pradesh is in a poor state. The rule of law has collapsed, and the government has lost its credibility."

Expressing similar concerns, SP MP Virendra Singh said: "We have stopped questioning law and order in UP because such incidents are happening continuously. In Chandauli, a medicine businessman was murdered in broad daylight, and a ten-year-old girl was raped and murdered. When there is fear in the media, society, and among officials -- even in reporting these crimes, raising questions becomes meaningless.”

Adding to the criticism, SP MP Neeraj Kushwaha Maurya said: "Atrocities against women are happening across the state, and they show no signs of stopping. The Samajwadi Party and our national president, Akhilesh Yadav, have repeatedly said that law and order in UP is completely shattered. The entire system is broken."

SP MP Ramji Lal Suman echoed the sentiment, saying: "The law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh is very poor. Despite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath repeatedly claiming that everything is fine, the reality is the opposite. Crime is rising, people feel unsafe, and this incident is yet another example."

Responding to the allegations, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad defended the government, saying: "In our government, all inhumane, improper, and illegal activities are investigated. Offenders are caught and will be punished. Politics should not be involved in everything."

A purported video of the incident surfaced online, showing several young men surrounding the car and smashing it from all sides. The visuals prompted the police to register a case under charges including attempt to murder.

According to the complaint filed at Sadar Bazaar police station, the woman and her business partner were travelling on Tuesday when three youths on a scooter blocked their way and began hitting the vehicle. When the partner tried to drive ahead, the trio allegedly summoned more friends. Near Nishat Cinema, three to four additional men intercepted the car, demanded that the occupants step out, and when the woman refused, one of the accused climbed onto the bonnet, shattered the windshield, broke the side mirrors, smashed the rear glass, and issued death threats.

After the videos went viral, police arrested four LLB students on Wednesday, and further investigation is underway.



