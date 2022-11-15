Narendra Modi buckled under pressure: TRS leaders

Hyderabad: The TRS asserted on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the Centre won't privatise the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) was party's victory because of the pressure exerted by its leadership ensured such a statement.

Addressing a press conference along with MP Venkatesh Netha, MLCs MS Prabhakar and L Ramana here at TRSLP office, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been standing firm against privatisation of Singareni; the workers had also raised their voices. Under pressure from KCR and workers, Modi had to make a statement that the Centre won't privatise SCCL.

Eshwar said the PM during his Vizag visit did not talk about privatisation of Visakha Steel factory. "There is no strong leadership in Andhra Pradesh; hence Modi did not speak on the issue and also on meters to be fixed to pumpsets, the minister added.

However, he said the PM 'lied' at the Ramagundam public meeting. Eshwar quoted Modi saying the Centre was not privatising Singareni but Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi's comments prove that the PM was wrong. The Centre tried to privatise coal blocks but backed off after severe protest, he claimed.

The minister said the PM should have spoken about the SCCL workers' problems at the meeting. "The workers are demanding IT waiver as they are risking their lives, like the army personnel. The State government had sent an Assembly resolution, but there was no response from the Centre, Eshwar alleged.

Replying to a question, he said KCR had brought the State issues to the PM's notice on several occasions but there was no response. Hence he did not attend the PM's programme in Ramagundam.