Nari Shakti on test in Goshamahal for first time

Hyderabad: Goshamahal is the only Assembly seat in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency which was never won by AIMIM. This time the Congress has put its Nari Shakti M Sunitha Rao to take on the saffron and pink brigade.

Goshamahal was a suburb in Hyderabad City. The Goshamahal Baradari is probably the only well-preserved palace built by the Qutb Shahi rulers, as almost all their palaces were destroyed during the long siege of the kingdom by Aurangzeb.

Sunitha who is the State Mahila Congress president is a teacher turned Advocate and has been fighting for women’s rights both inside and outside the courts. She is the first Mahila Congress president to contest for Assembly. In the past they were given MLC posts.

A BC leader from Mudiraj community and is confident that the women of the constituency would send her to the Assembly based on the 6-guarantees announced by AICC. Sunitha who has been taking up aggressive campaign by going from door to door and is focussing on the local civic issues which are in dire state. They also complained about the harassment from the present MLA, she told Hans India.

She said times are changing and women are now more aware of how the present MLA had done nothing for the constituency. Women have been showing keen interest in Rs 2500 honorarium each month, besides gas cylinders for Rs 500 and free travel in buses.” They want welfare and development not politics, she added.

Areas like Dhoolpet suffer from lack of proper PDS provision and there is huge gap between the supply chain of this PDS, as several families do not even have ration cards. She said people of this constituency have understood that BJP and BRS are two sides of same coin and hence this time they want a leader who would be with them and work for them. Congress, she said always stood for women empowerment and batted for women’s reservation. BRS has offered only seven seats to women and AIMIM never encourages women. Congress in its first list has given place for six women including me. Our party has demonstrated women get their due in politics,” she added.