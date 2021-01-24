Narsampet: Mini dairy scheme gets underway

Narsampet (Warangal Rural): The mini dairy pilot project could well be a huge opportunity for the scheduled castes in empowering themselves, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. He along with local MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy distributed 435 buffaloes worth around Rs 17.40 crore to Dalit beneficiaries.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavithawere also present at the programme.

It may be mentioned here that under the scheme, each Dalit family would get a unit (four buffaloes) worth around Rs 4 lakh. The State government will borne 60 per cent of the unit cost and the remaining will be loaned by the Vijaya Dairy to the beneficiaries.

The milk produced by the beneficiaries will be procured by the Vijaya Dairy and it will also provide an incentive of Rs 4 per litre to them, the Minister said. He said that the pilot project would provide an opportunity to each beneficiary to earn anywhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 a month. "In all 2,084 Dalit families in the erstwhile Warangal district would be benefitted under the scheme," Errabelli said.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said that no other State in the country is close to Telangana when it comes to the comparison of implementing welfare schemes. "Despite the financial crunch due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the State government continued its welfare schemes," Eshwar said. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has always focused on giving impetus to rural economy, he added.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that the TRS government not only supported the empowerment of the SCs and STs but also focused on economically weaker sections irrespective of caste.

Peddi Sudrashan Reddy said that his effort was to empower the scheduled castes. The mini dairy pilot project would help them to live upright. He urged the government to provide 1,000 units under economical support scheme to help the unemployed dalit youth.

He also urged the government to support the Lambadas through the schemes of the ST Corporation. Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha said that onus is on beneficiaries to make use of the opportunity for their economic development.