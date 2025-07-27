  • Menu
Narvaneni Venkata Rao elected to TUWJ (IJU) State Council

Narvaneni Venkata Rao elected to TUWJ (IJU) State Council
Senior journalist Narvaneni Venkata Rao has been elected as a member of the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ - IJU) State Council.

Khammam: Senior journalist Narvaneni Venkata Rao has been elected as a member of the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ - IJU) State Council. His selection was officially announced by TUWJ State President K Virahat Ali and General Secretary K Ramnarayana on Saturday.

Venkata Rao has been actively involved with the journalists’ union from the days of the erstwhile APUWJ to the current TUWJ.

He previously served as Secretary of the undivided Khammam district and later as President of the restructured Khammam unit. He also played a key role as a leader in the state-level electronic media wing.

