Live
- PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Mansa Devi stampede
- Fed meet, Q1 earnings, economic data to drive stock markets next week
- Every stone is witness to historical event: PM Modi on UNESCO recognition of Maratha forts
- Two major wildfires force mass evacuations in Turkey
- BJP’s betrayal of Backward Classes
- National Industries Research and Development Council (NIRDC) Inaugurates South India Regional Office in Bengaluru
- Nimmala Ramanaidu offers prayers at Tirumala, says prayed for completion of Amaravati and Polavaram
- Mansa Devi stampede: U'khand CM Dhami expresses distress, says closely monitoring situation
- Grit: The power of passion and perseverance
- Trump warning against hiring Indians is disgusting
Narvaneni Venkata Rao elected to TUWJ (IJU) State Council
Highlights
Senior journalist Narvaneni Venkata Rao has been elected as a member of the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ - IJU) State Council.
Khammam: Senior journalist Narvaneni Venkata Rao has been elected as a member of the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ - IJU) State Council. His selection was officially announced by TUWJ State President K Virahat Ali and General Secretary K Ramnarayana on Saturday.
Venkata Rao has been actively involved with the journalists’ union from the days of the erstwhile APUWJ to the current TUWJ.
He previously served as Secretary of the undivided Khammam district and later as President of the restructured Khammam unit. He also played a key role as a leader in the state-level electronic media wing.
Next Story