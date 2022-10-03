Nation looking to KCR's leadership

Nalgonda/Hyderabad: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday called upon the people to think why Munugodu byelection was being thrust by the BJP. He called BJP candidate K Rajgopal Reddy 'Telangana traitor.'

After inaugurating the police station and revenue office in Ghattuppal, the minister took part in a public meeting. He criticised that Rajgopal Reddy pawned away his self-respect to BJP. He also betrayed the people by joining the anti-development party.

Claiming that TRS-led state government was implementing amazing schemes in the country, he held that the BJP thrust the bypoll only to use the occasion to discredit the KCR government. He cautioned farmers that if BJP wins the bypolls, its government at the Centre would fix meters to their motors.

Praising CM KCR immensely for various welfare schemes, he said the CM eradicated the fluoride issue in Munugodu constituency through Mission Bhagiratha Scheme. KCR turned Telangana fertile with Kaleshwaram waters , and the whole country was looking to him for his leadership.

Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, Additional Cllector Bhaskar Rao, SP Rema Rajeshwari, RDO Jagannath Rao, Sarpanch Roja, ZPTC Karnati Venkatesham,Thasildar Siadulu, SI Suresh and others were present. People expressed joy at the formation of Gattuppal mandal, which had been kept pending for six long years, in the wake of Munugodu by-election.