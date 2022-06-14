Nation wants KCR's leadership: Gangula

KARIMNAGAR: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the whole India is looking for the leadership of CM KCR to make a change in the country.

He inaugurated smart public toilets and modernisation of the Ramnagar market in Karimnagar town on Monday as part of the Pattana Pragathi programme.

Speaking to the newsmen, he said as the State has being developed in all sectors, now the entire country is waiting for the leadership of KCR, and added that there was a debate throughout the country about the proposed formation of a national party by KCR.

Answering to a question that whether he would contest the upcoming Parliament or Assembly election from the Karimnagar constituency, Gangula said he is a big fan of KCR.

"I will abide by his orders and follow whatever CM KCR instructs me to do," he said.

He claimed that K Chandrashekar Rao is the only alternative to the BJP in the country.

He said that the welfare schemes and other developmental works taken up in Telangana were not implemented in any part of the country.

The Kaleshwaram project had completely transformed the irrigation scenario and solved drinking water problem permanently, he said, adding that in Gujarat, the native State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the womenfolk struggle hard to fetch drinking water. He said that the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation had constructed a total of 23 toilets including three Pink toilets exclusively for women. He informed the officials to ensure that there was no encroachment of roads by the vendors.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, Municipal Commissioner Sewa Islavath and others were present.