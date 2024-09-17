Live
- MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy Vows to Support Everyone Beyond Politics
- Maratha quotas: Jarange-Patil starts ‘last’ hunger strike with one chance to MahaYuti govt
- MP Mallu Ravi and MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Participate in Vishwakarma Jayanti Celebrations
- Jeevan Reddy Appreciates Praja Paripalana Dinotsavam
- Stay Alert, Don't Fear: SHE Team's Call to Women and Students
- National Flag Hoisted by District SP on The Occation Of Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam
- RG Kar tragedy: CBI custody of Sandip Ghosh, ex-SHO Mondal extended by three days
- SC flags glorification and grandstanding over bulldozer action, pauses demolitions across country
- PM Modi to visit US for Quad and UNGA Summit from September 21
- Kharif crop sowing exceeds normal area amid healthy monsoon: Centre
On the occasion of Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam, celebrated across the state today, Nagar Kurnool District SP Shri Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath hoisted the national flag at the SP Office in Nagar Kurnool.
During the event, the District SP assured that, following the directions of the Chief Minister and the DGP, the district police would ensure smooth functioning and provide services without causing any inconvenience to the public.
