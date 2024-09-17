  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

National Flag Hoisted by District SP on The Occation Of Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam

National Flag Hoisted by District SP on The Occation Of Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam
x
Highlights

On the occasion of Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam, celebrated across the state today, Nagar Kurnool District SP Shri Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath hoisted the national flag at the SP Office in Nagar Kurnool.

On the occasion of Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam, celebrated across the state today, Nagar Kurnool District SP Shri Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath hoisted the national flag at the SP Office in Nagar Kurnool.

During the event, the District SP assured that, following the directions of the Chief Minister and the DGP, the district police would ensure smooth functioning and provide services without causing any inconvenience to the public.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick