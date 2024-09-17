National Flag Hoisted by District SP on The Occation Of Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam

On the occasion of Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam, celebrated across the state today, Nagar Kurnool District SP Shri Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath hoisted the national flag at the SP Office in Nagar Kurnool.

During the event, the District SP assured that, following the directions of the Chief Minister and the DGP, the district police would ensure smooth functioning and provide services without causing any inconvenience to the public.