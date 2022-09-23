  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

National Herald Case: 4 Congress leaders issued notices, asked to appear before Oct 4

Shabbir Ali was asked to appear before ED on October 11 (Photo: Twitter)
x

Shabbir Ali was asked to appear before ED on October 11 (Photo: Twitter)

Highlights

The ED has issued notices to two former Congress MPs and two former Ministers from Telangana in connection with National Herald case.

Hyderabad: The ED has issued notices to two former Congress MPs and two former Ministers from Telangana in connection with National Herald case.

The Enforcement Directorate asked them to appear before it in New Delhi on October 10. It is learnt that the ED issued notices to the former ministers for allegedly transferring funds to the National Herald from their respective companies.

The notices were issued for violating Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi already appeared before the ED in New Delhi a few days ago.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X