National Kisan Congress coordinator hails State budget
Khammam/Hyderabad: National Coordinator Kisan Congress (AICC) Dhulipudi Srikanth praised Telangana’s budget on Thursday. In a statement to the media, Srikanth claimed that the government’s emphasis on industry, agriculture, and irrigation demonstrated its dedication to the development indices.
“The Rs 3,527 crore allotted by the industrial sector matched the Rs 1.78 lakh crore in investments made in Davos,” he said. Srikanth lauded the Rs 40,234 crore, Rs 17,169 crore, Rs 11,405 crore, and Rs 3,591 crore set aside for the benefit of the SC, ST, and minority, respectively. He requested Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramaraka for making sure that the moneys from the SC and ST sub-plans would not be misappropriated.
Srikanth claimed that the government’s commitment to education for future generations is demonstrat-ed by the Young India International Schools and increased funding for the field. “In general,” he said, “the budget would stimulate the growth of the State.”