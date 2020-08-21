NDRF directed to assist in relief operations at Srisailam

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the Central agencies to extend necessary help to the Telangana State government in the relief operations in the fire accident that took place at Srisilam power plant on late Thursday night.



Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy Friday said that he was shocked with the news of the fire accident and still nine of the employee of the of power plant were trapped inside, where the fire accident had taken place.

The incident was briefed to the Home Minister Amit Shah, who is undergoing post-Covid treatment at a hospital in New Delhi. Shah directed the Central agencies concerned to extend all necessary help to the State government, he added.

Following these developments, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been asked to assist the Telangana State government in the relief operations, Kishan Reddy said.

The Secunderabad MP expressed the hope that all the nine members of the staff working at the hydel power generation unit of Srisailam Left Bank reportedly trapped inside the incident spot would come out safely. And, those undergoing treatment would recover at earliest.

Kishan Reddy also asked the State government to look into the incident in all seriousness and ensure to take necessary steps to prevent reoccurrence of similar incidents in future.